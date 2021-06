CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Five men are now safe after their boat sank during a fishing trip on Long Island Sound.

They were fishing off of Six-Mile Reef off the coast of Clinton on Monday when one of the men noticed water in the back of the boat.

The owner of the boat was prepared and had everyone put on lifejackets while he got on his radio and sent out a distress call.

Luckily, there were two other boats nearby and they helped the men out of the water to safety.