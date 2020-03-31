Breaking News
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from Coronavirus
Live Now
The White House Task Force gives daily update on national coronavirus response efforts

Floral shops see dip in business during coronavirus outbreak

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Marlee Spector, owner of Mar Floral in Old Saybrook, said she’s worried coronavirus will hurt her business even though two big flower holidays are coming up: Easter and Mother’s Day.

She’s been around the family business since she was 5-years-old, and said she hasn’t seen it be this slow.

“I have brides cancel for April and May right now and reschedule for August and September,” Spector said.

She fears business won’t be booming for Easter.

“We’re less than two weeks away, and do I order all of my Easter lilies? Do I order plants?”

Mother’s Day is 40 days away, but with people not being able to travel or gather in groups, she worries customers won’t need flowers.

“I’m hoping that Mother’s Day will still be the holiday that it is, with people still wanting to show their mom some love, especially if they cant come and visit them and see them,” she said.”

She said she is still taking orders but is not allowing customers inside.

She said those looking to get flowers should not wait to order them since supplies will be limited.

Despite the unknown lies ahead, Spector said she loves the bright side that her business can bring during this time.

“It makes me happy that I can bring something pretty and something uplifting to people right now when there’s not really a lot of that going on.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Floral shops see a dip in business during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Floral shops see a dip in business during coronavirus outbreak"

2 dead in Cromwell car crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dead in Cromwell car crash"

Old Saybrook Parks and Recreation working to keep kids active during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Saybrook Parks and Recreation working to keep kids active during coronavirus outbreak"

Middletown gets its first positive coronavirus case

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Middletown gets its first positive coronavirus case"

Middletown Mayor confirms city's first coronavirus case

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Middletown Mayor confirms city's first coronavirus case"

Update: Family stuck in Peru amid coronavirus outbreak on their way home; Madison family still waiting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Update: Family stuck in Peru amid coronavirus outbreak on their way home; Madison family still waiting"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss