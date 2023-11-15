OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Glastonbury police officer was charged on Wednesday with third-degree burglary of a restaurant in Old Saybrook this past May, police said.

According to police, the former police officer was identified as 37-year-old Patrick Hemingway and was still an active officer at the time of this crime.

Police said that they responded to a burglary of the Pizza Palace on Boston Post Road on May 8.

Hemingway has a $12,000 bond and was arraigned in Middletown court on Wednesday.

Mug shot of Patrick Hemingway (SOURCE: Old Saybrook Police Department)

