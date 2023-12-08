EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Glastonbury police officer who is the suspect in a multi-state burglary spree has been arrested again in East Hampton, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Patrick Hemingway, 37, allegedly broke into Loco Perro Restaurant in March in East Hampton and stole a cash register.

Hemingway is suspected in 45 known burglaries since February across Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to police.

He resigned from the Glastonbury Police Department on Sept. 1 to become an airline pilot and was arrested later that month.

East Hampton police charged Hemingway on Wednesday with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and sixth-degree larceny.

Hemingway was arrested in Wethersfield and Old Saybrook last month on burglary charges.

He is accused of a May burglary of the Pizza Palace in Old Saybrook. He was also arrested for allegedly stealing $200 in February from the cash register at the Old Wethersfield Country Store.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2024