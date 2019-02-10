Former Middletown Mayor Tom Serra passes away

Tom Serra (center) (Photo Courtesy: Middletown Press/Hearst Connecticut Media)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) - Middletown is mourining the loss of a former mayor, councilman and educator over the weekend.

State Senator Matt Lesser stated that Tom Serra died on Saturday following a battle with cancer.

In a statement, Lesser said, in part:

"Tom devoted his life to our city and particularly its young people, and I'll ever be grateful to him for his friendship and mentorship and spirit of public service."

Current Middletown Mayor Dan Drew also released a statement on the loss. It read, in part:

Councilman Tom Serra was first and foremost a family man - a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was the teacher and principal of generations of students at Vinal High School, where he imparted academic rigor, life lessons, and served as a moral guidepost. He spent a long and distinguished career shaping countless young minds with skills, knowledge, and values. He was a community servant who gave his entire life of service to the City of Middletown as a Councilman, Mayor, and volunteer on a multitude of boards & commissions, and civic organizations.

Drew has ordered all flags on city property to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Serra.