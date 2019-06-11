Four rare lobsters found in Stop and Shop, three in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Stop & Shop locations in New England have had four rare yellow/orange lobsters wind up in their stores lobster tanks in the last week or two.

Three of those lobsters were found in the Cromwell, CT location while the fourth one was found in North Attleboro, MA.

The store says they found homes for the four lobsters at two Different Rhode Island aquariums.

The three Cromwell lobsters, that have been named Larry, Moe and Curly, are headed to the Beavertail State Park Aquarium in Jamestown, RI.

