Gil on the Go: Harbor Park in Middletown

This May, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is traveling around Connecticut for Gil on the Go!

On Friday, May 14, Gil will be at Harbor Park in Middletown, right next to the Connecticut River!

The park has a boardwalk with places to sit and watch the boats go by. Chances are, one of those boats could be from RiverQuest. They will be joining Gil to discuss the eco-tours they host on the Connecticut River.

Middletown’s current and youngest mayor, Ben Florsheim, will also be visiting Gil to talk about the goings-on in the ‘Forest City.’

The Arrigoni Bridge, the steel arch bridge nearby, carries Route 66 and Route 17 across the Connecticut River, connecting Middletown to Portland.

News 8 Anchor Laura Hutchinson visited one of Middletown’s local businesses: Wadsworth Mansion at Long Hill. They are “Back in Business,” and you can find out more about Laura’s visit on Good Morning Connecticut at 6.

Where will Gil be next Friday? Stay tuned to Good Morning CT to find out.