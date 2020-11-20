Gil on the Go: Live at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state every Friday in November until Thanksgiving for our Gil on the Go series!

This week, Gil is live at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown.

Wadsworth Falls became state-owned land and designated as a park in 1942. The Coginchaug River flows along the western fringe of the park, down to the falls. There are plenty of hiking trails to enjoy, and the river is stocked with fish.

Harbor Park sits right between the Connecticut River and Route 9. A great place to go boating or watch the boats go by. Fishing is allowed and there are picnic areas to eat at as well. Nearby is the Arrigoni Bridge, AKA, the Portland Bridge, which carries vehicles traveling Route 66 and Route 17 across the CT River. The bridge was built in 1938 to allow marine traffic to pass through without the need of a draw bridge.

The downtown serves as a college town for Wesleyan University, a liberal arts community founded in 1831. Notable alumni include director and producer Michael Bay, actor, singer, and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

