HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Gillette Castle State Park is opening up for holiday tours on Friday.

Officials are kicking off the holiday season with a special opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The castle will be open every weekend through December 22nd.

Volunteers and park staff have decorated the castle for the holidays and there will be live performances, bonfires and scavenger hunts.