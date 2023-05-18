EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Get ready for a hint of the Middle Ages when East Haddam’s iconic Gillette Castle reopens just in time for Memorial Day.

The castle, which is closed for the season due to a restoration project, will resume the tours on May 27, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Meanwhile, the park and hiking trails are still open from 8 a.m. until sunset.

While the castle’s exterior is reminiscent of damsels and knights, inside is a more modern feel, tours will show off couches, table trackways and William Gillette’s woodcarvings.

Tour tickets for people over the age of 13 are $6 each. Tickets for children between the age of 6 and 12 are $2. Children under the age of 5 are free.