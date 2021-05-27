Gillette Castle reopening after shuttering for more than 500 days during pandemic

(WTNH) — A popular Connecticut destination is finally reopening after being closed for more than 500 days.

Gillette Castle has been closed since the winter of 2019, but its reopening for tours this weekend.

A maximum of 12 people will be allowed in at a time and entry will be staggered to allow for social distancing.

You need to wear a mask inside, regardless of your vaccination status.

For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State-Parks/Parks/Gillette-Castle-State-Park.