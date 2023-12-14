DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — A girl will make her debut on the boys’ high school basketball team Thursday night in Deep River after the girls’ team was disbanded.

Last year, the girl’s basketball team at Valley Regional High School made it to the state finals. Yet, this year the team did not have enough players to fill out a roster.

However, this did not stop senior captain Olivia Cunningham from playing the sport that she loved.

“I’ve played my whole life since I was a kid and I knew I’d find a way to be able to play this year,” Cunningham said. “So as disappointing as it was to not have a girl’s program at this high school, I knew if I found a way to play basketball, I’d still have a great senior year and I’d make the most of it.”

Cunningham joined the boy’s team and has been practicing with them for a couple of weeks. The team will kick off their season on Thursday night at a game against North Branford.

The boy’s basketball head coach Kevin Woods said Cunningham gives his young team a good shot. He also named her one of his team captains.

“[She] Brings incredible leadership to the team. She’s another coach on the floor. Everything I forget, she remembers, which is great,” Woods said. “She installs it in practice and yeah, she’s just a great basketball mind, you know. It’s a very unique situation, looking forward to it and you’ll definitely see her on the court. She can play.”

Cunningham will play basketball at Union College next year.

