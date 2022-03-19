ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — Another big celebration returned to Essex for the first time in two years as many people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day for the annual “Go Bragh” Parade on Saturday.

It’s been off for the past couple of years because of the pandemic.

This year’s parade was held in memory of a special woman, Virginia “Ginny” Willetts. She’s a former Parks and Rec Commissioner and former teacher with the Oxford School system.

Following her retirement, she stayed active in her community and is remembered fondly by those who knew her.