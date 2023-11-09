NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of Veterans Day this Saturday, a Gold Star family from Westbrook is getting a life-changing gift.

The family just had their mortgage paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps families whose loved one has paid the ultimate price for protecting the United States.

Army specialist and Middletown police officer Matthew Silverstrini died in December of last year after a courageous battle with cancer, attributed to his military service.

He joined the military in 2003 after being inspired by the first responders who answered the call after 9-11. He leaves behind his wife Ashley and their two children.

Tunnel to Towers is honoring our mention and women in uniform by providing 50 mortgage-free homes across the country.