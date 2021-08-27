Golf tournament held to raise money for the Mary Wade Home

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – It wasn’t a bad day for some golf. The Mary Wade Home Golf Tournament was held on Friday at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield.

Good Morning Connecticut anchor Laura Hutchinson was the emcee of the event. There were 112 golfers that took part.

It’s a major fundraiser for the nursing home in New Haven, especially important during such a tough time.

“Through the pandemic, we have not been able to do our fundraising, and for that, we’re a non-profit and we really rely on community support to help programs come into fruition and continue our mission for the seniors and the elderly who live with us,” said Kara Hunter, Marketing and Communications Manager for Mary Wade.

Mary Wade’s annual wine gala is another big fundraiser for the home. It was postponed this year due to COVID.