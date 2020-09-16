Goodspeed Musicals announces shows for 2021 season can be watched from home

 

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Goodspeed Musicals, a historic venue in the state, is currently making plans for its 2021 season.

The Tony Award-winning theater will open a two-show season that begins with “South Pacific,” which will run June 11-Aug. 22.

In the fall, Goodspeed will produce the world premiere of “Anne of Green Gables,” based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery. It will run Sept. 10-Nov. 14.

Officials said just for the 2021 season, theater-goers can watch the performance live or from their own home

“We all know that it will take time to get comfortable going out in public again, especially to a theater,” said Goodspeed Musicals Executive Director Michael Gennaro. “To make things easier, we have made special arrangements with the unions representing the actors, directors, choreographers and designers to allow us to record our shows and make them available for members, subscribers and single ticket buyers to watch online.”

Donna Lynn Cooper Hilton, Goodspeed producer, spoke with News 8 about the upcoming season. You can watch the full interview above.

More information about tickets can be found online.

