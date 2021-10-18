Group of teachers in Middletown voicing concerns of harassment, intimidation in the public schools

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of teachers in Middletown is voicing concerns of harassment and intimidation in the public schools. They say members of the central office’s senior management have harassed, intimidated, and retaliated against them.

They say issues are repeatedly swept away.

“We are coming to you as our elected officials and asking for your help. Numerous past and present members have come to us with serious concerns,” said Ann Gregg, President of UPSEU Local 6457.

The teacher’s union sent a letter to the Middletown Town Council and Board of Education that read in part, “Our members no longer feel safe expressing these concerns through channels provided through the Board of Education and City of Middletown.”

Mayor Ben Florsheim responding this weekend, saying in part, “The allegations are deeply upsetting and totally inconsistent with Middletown’s values.”