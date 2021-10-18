Group of teachers in Middletown voicing concerns of harassment, intimidation in the public schools

Middlesex

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of teachers in Middletown is voicing concerns of harassment and intimidation in the public schools. They say members of the central office’s senior management have harassed, intimidated, and retaliated against them.

They say issues are repeatedly swept away.

“We are coming to you as our elected officials and asking for your help. Numerous past and present members have come to us with serious concerns,” said Ann Gregg, President of UPSEU Local 6457.

The teacher’s union sent a letter to the Middletown Town Council and Board of Education that read in part, “Our members no longer feel safe expressing these concerns through channels provided through the Board of Education and City of Middletown.”

Mayor Ben Florsheim responding this weekend, saying in part, “The allegations are deeply upsetting and totally inconsistent with Middletown’s values.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Goodwin School PTA hosts early Halloween Truck-or-Treat event in Old Saybrook

News /

Middletown educators voicing concerns over harassment, intimidation in public school district

News /

Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old boy missing from Old Saybrook

News /

Homicide rate in Middletown the highest it has been since 1993

News /

United Way kicks off annual Week of Caring in Guilford

News /

Middletown cemetery vandalism

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss