Guilford woman opens CBD franchise store in Clinton with her own personal touch

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After many years in real estate, Guilford’s Lenore Teodosio-Martorelli settled into retirement life — that is until she ran into an old friend at church who opened up a CBD franchise store.

She knew in an instant that this was her calling.

Her background includes biblical research studies and since CBD has been touted for a variety of health issues, she wanted in.

“Your CBD Store” is the largest CBD dealer in the country. Now, Teodosio-Martorelli, who opened her store in Clinton, has added her personal touch.

She created the pastoral care missionary team, a prayer group. A young man from Louisiana will start treatment for cancer next week in New Haven. Teodosio-Martorelli is helping the young man’s father find housing and employment.

“Usually, they come in at a desperate point. So, they come in, we listen to their story. Sometimes 45 minutes, sometimes an hour. We figure out what type of product might work for them. I ask, would you like to be prayed for. And, I would say nine out of ten times people want to be prayed for,” Teodosio-Martorelli said.

“It took a while, don’t get me wrong, I’m still trying to get used to it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow. I do believe he led me to these people,” said Ralph Swayze.

Swayze expects to lose his hair from chemo. He recently donated hair for cancer patients and told News 8 it is something he wanted to do long before his own cancer diagnosis.