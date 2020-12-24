Haddam-Killingworth High School raises more than $16k for suicide prevention, awareness in annual holiday telethon

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Haddam-Killingworth High School came together to help a charity. The television production class held its annual telethon Wednesday.

It’s lights, camera, action, but it’s also ringing, running, and the rush of live TV.

Haddam-Killingworth High School’s annual holiday telethon raises money for charity every year, but this year it’s taken on a new meaning.

Fisher Harris, a senior, told News 8, “We are really excited about it because we’re fundraising this year for the Nathaniel B Field Memorial Foundation, and this foundation that works to prevent suicide and works [toward] awareness is really important to us as a community.”

These students know the struggles of mental health, it’s an issue that’s weighed on their minds.

Morgan Madore, another senior said, “This year with COVID and everything, everyone knows that it’s the year where depression can hit and things can go downhill pretty quickly. So everyone’s been very supportive because this is a good special cause for us.”

More than 50 highschoolers worked tirelessly to make the show run smoothly, but given the pandemic they were worried it wouldn’t happen at all.

Patrick Boots, also a senior said, “To a viewer watching who might have seen the holiday telethon in years past, they might see a couple of things here and there that are different.”

In a typical year, the musical performances in the telethon would be live on stage. This year it’s pre-taped performances for the sake of social distancing.

But the purpose remains the same, and this year’s fundraiser is one of the most successful ever, raising more than $16,000 — all in one busy morning.

Patrick added, “All those donations that come in in any amount, and it’s just something we’re very happy to see, all of our local community members coming together…I think that this year it’s just very important.”