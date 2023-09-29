HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The most watched show on prime-time on Thursday night was the premiere of the “Golden Bachelor.”

A special viewing party was held at the Commonwealth Senior Living Center in Haddam on Friday to celebrate the show’s premiere.

The bachelorettes on the show are made up of 22 women looking for love, who are between 60 and 75. The women hoped to win a rose from the bachelor Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old widower from Indiana.

Peggy Dercole, a dental hygienist from East Haven made her debut on the show.

The folks at the Commonwealth Senior Living Center felt residents may have a connection to the show so they decided to throw a special viewing party.

The residents got dressed up for the premiere, the men wore fedoras and the women wore boas. They also popped some champagne during the event.

News 8 asked Commonwealth Senior Living Center residents how they felt about the show.

“They all acted very nice. They all acted very intelligently they were good speakers,” said resident Robert Kimble.

“I’ll bet he picks… Peggy or somebody because she looked like, she looked the closest to what his wife did,” said resident Lynne Meyer.

At the end of the premiere, Dercole did receive a rose from Turner.