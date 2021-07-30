Haddam teen critically injured after being struck by car

by: Jason Dunn

Posted:

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are providing new information Friday morning on a bike accident that happened overnight. A 14 year-old girl was critically injured after being struck. The search is now on for the driver responsible.

Police say the girl was riding her bike on Route 81, Killingworth road when she was struck from behind. The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. last night.

Police are looking for a gray or silver Hyundai Santa Fe with damage to the right-front headlight and quarter panel.

Any information regarding this incident please contact Trooper Mauriello at Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100 ext. 8098.

