HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Reading Police Department in Massachusetts has obtained a criminal summons against a Haddam woman who is accused of operating a dog training scam.

The North Reading police got a report of a resident whose dog was not returned by its trainer after a specified training period on Sept. 16.

Police investigated the report and found that the dog, a three-year-old French bulldog, had died around Sept. 4 while it was with the trainer.

The trainer never mentioned the death and also sent the owner photos of what was purported to be her training the dog past that date, police said.

After the initial investigation, police sought a summons against the 27-year-old woman. Her case will be heard before a district court clerk magistrate at a later date, officials said.

Police said the woman will be charged with larceny over $1,200 by false pretense and obstruction of/misleading a police officer; both of which are felonies.

The University of Connecticut performed a necroscopy on the French bulldog and determined that it was emaciated when it died.

Additionally, after this investigation, four other dogs were safely returned to their owners in states such as Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

The North Reading Police Department contacted the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.