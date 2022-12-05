A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged.

Lori Willhite was trapped inside of the Rogue. Responders were able to get her out, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Middletown police.

Police have not revealed if the truck driver was injured. Other details, including the circumstances that led to the crash, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 638-4063.