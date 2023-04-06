HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) — Halfinger Farms in Higganum is home to nearly 100,000 daffodils ready to be picked.

The daffodil season spans the month of April in Connecticut, and while the flowers bloom, the farm is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Daffodils represent joy, and they’re the ambassadors of spring,” co-owner Jen Halfinger said.

Over the past few years, she has planted over 20 different daffodil varieties. The blooming times are staggered, so no matter when visitors stop by to pick during the season, there will be plenty of colors.

“We have a lot of swollen buds, which are fantastic, we have open Flowers, but we have plants that haven’t even grown their buds yet, so we’ll have really good picking for all, if not most of the month,” Halfinger said.

To safely pick the flowers, they should be pinched at the base of the stem. The leaves should not be left because removing the leaves could damage next year’s bloom.

Flowers cost 70 cents a stem. The farm also has a collection of vases that people can purchase as a donation to the farm.

Halfinger Farms plans to continue expanding to grow more daffodils every year.

For those making the trip to Higganum, you may also want to check out Higganum Reservoir and Seven Falls State Park.