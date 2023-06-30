MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Hartford was arrested on Thursday for stabbing another man during a fight in Middletown, according to police.

Middletown police responded to Stoneycrest Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing and found a man wounded. Police learned that the two men were involved in a physical fight when the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the area in a car.

The victim was immediately transported to Hartford Hospital for a stab wound to his chest, where he is currently listed in stable condition for non-life threatening injuries. He has not been named at this time.

When officers arrived on-scene, a 2010 Mercury Mariner was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and did not obey the traffic control signal. An officer stopped the car at Newfield Street and identified him as the suspect by witnesses of the fight.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Devin Dukes of Hartford, admitted to assaulting the victim.

Police found brass knuckles and a knife inside his car and determined that the license plate of the Mariner was from a different car.

Dukes was transported to Middletown Headquarters and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, misuse of marker plates, and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

He was held on a $750,000 surety bond and is due in court on Friday.

Anyone who has any information regarding the assault is asked to contact police at (860) 638-4000.