HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested for 20 counts of cruelty to animals on Monday according to state police.

Deane Moore, of Higganum, was processed at Troop F in Westbrook in the early afternoon. Police say the arrest stemmed from an investigation conducted by the State Animal Control Unit.

Deane posted a $20,000 cash bond after being arrested, officials said. He is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court in June.