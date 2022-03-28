DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school principal in Durham has been placed on administrative leave.

Officials with Regional School District 13, which serves Durham and Middlefield, sent a letter to parents Sunday saying Coginchaug Regional High School Principal Matthew Warner was recently put on leave.

Warner’s leave began on March 18, according to Superintendent Doug Schuch. The school’s assistant principal will continue act as principal in his absence.

School leaders would not provide additional information regarding Warner’s absence, calling it a “personnel matter.”

Warner has been with the district since August.

