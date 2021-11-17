High school students wear same clothes to school all week to highlight issue of ‘Fast Fashion’

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Middletown teenagers are wearing the same exact outfit all week long for a purpose.

Middletown High School junior Maddy Sylvian has been wearing a sign with her outfit that reads “I quit fast fashion.”

Fast Fashion is cheap, trendy clothing that copies the catwalk. It’s made very quickly, and can be harmful to the planet. So to bring awareness, the Middletown High Key Club is wearing the same clothing all week and talking about it with their peers.

Middletown High School teacher Nicole Charles said, “The whole fast fashion model is really unsustainable and really just promoting a lot of excess consumption.”

“I think that a lot of this is really informational for the kids that don’t really know what fast fashion is,” explained Middletown High senior Kylee Salafia.

“I’ve been putting more thought into my gifts than I usually would and trying to not go to the box stores and go into fast fashion,” said Sylvian.

That’s why they chose this week, to get people thinking about all of this before Black Friday shopping starts.

It’s important to note, they are taking measures to keep the clothing clean. As important as this cause is to them, so is hygiene.