Holiday Shopping Nightmare: Supply chain crisis could mean limited items on the shelves ahead of the holidays

(WTNH) – You might be doing some online shopping to get a head start before the holidays, which may not be a bad thing. That’s because some items may be in short supply this year due to the supply chain crisis and it might be a while before things get better.

At Amato’s in Middletown, the landmark toy store has been selling fun for 81 years. Sarah McMillan of Haddam is doing something she’s never done in October before.

“I’ve done online [shopping], but this is the earliest I’ve been in a store,” McMillan said. “I came in early to start my Christmas shopping early, so this year make sure they are under the tree.”

McMillan has seen the images on television of cargo ships docked off the coast of California, and the news reports about items in short supply.

“When you look at videos of cargo ships, are my toys in there,” McMillan said.

Diane Gervais owns Amato’s and says her store is pretty much stocked.

“We brought product in early,” Gervais said.

The Director of the Connecticut Port Authority, John Henshaw, says that was wise. The shipping issues had a ripple effect that has led to shortages in stores across the country. At Amato’s, shipments come in daily, but sometimes later than expected, and some of the hot items are in short supply.

“Pokémon is in short supply, comes out as soon as it comes in,” Gervais said.

It is hard to predict, but we might have to get used to this.

Toys aren’t the only things in short supply this season. Experts say electronics, liquor, and turkeys for Thanksgiving could also be on the list.