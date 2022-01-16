Home destroyed after second alarm fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A home is destroyed after a second alarm fire on Silver Street Saturday night.

South Fire District crews were called to the scene at approximately 8:15 p.m. As crews arrived on scene, the structure was fully involved in flames. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to the scene.

Officials say the fire was challenging to fight due to the age of the building and the extremely cold temperatures. Multiple departments assisted in putting out the flames, including responders from Durham, Westfield, Middlefield, and Haddam.

All people inside the home evacuated safely, according to fire officials. One occupant was transported to Middlesex Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation by the South Fire District Fire Marshal’s Office.