Home destroyed after second alarm fire in Middletown

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A home is destroyed after a second alarm fire on Silver Street Saturday night.

South Fire District crews were called to the scene at approximately 8:15 p.m. As crews arrived on scene, the structure was fully involved in flames. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to the scene.

Officials say the fire was challenging to fight due to the age of the building and the extremely cold temperatures. Multiple departments assisted in putting out the flames, including responders from Durham, Westfield, Middlefield, and Haddam.

All people inside the home evacuated safely, according to fire officials. One occupant was transported to Middlesex Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation by the South Fire District Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Nyberg: American Lantern Festivals brings light installation to Lyman Orchards

News /

Long lines seen at COVID-19 testing sites across the state ahead of the holidays

News /

108-year-old swing bridge gets an overhaul; D.C. gridlock stalls funding for crumbling foundations

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss