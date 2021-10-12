Homicide rate in Middletown the highest it has been since 1993

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The homicide rate in Middletown last year and so far this year is the highest it has been since 1993. To put that in perspective, the number of homicides we’re talking about is 3 so for this year.

That number may be considered relatively low compared to larger cities. In many of the years, the rate was one or two homicides, and in 2019, it was zero.

Police in the city say any homicide means a great loss for family and friends, and they say they are fortunate, however, because in many cases those crimes can be solved rather quickly.

“Most of the homicides that occur are done in a way or done between people that are known to one another or they are so closely linked as family and friends that we’re able to actually identify a suspect very quickly,” said Lt. Brian Hubbs, Middletown Police.

Not all cases are solved so quickly. In fact, there is one, which at this point is not considered a homicide and that’s because in 2015, Nina Coe went missing. She has yet to be found, but that case remains on the minds of police officers in Middletown. A reward poster remains on the police department door.

