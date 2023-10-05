EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Draft Horse Rescue Farm is holding its 12th annual open-barn Oktoberfest on Sunday.

This celebration is free and aims to raise money for the horses at the rescue farm.

On Saturday, guests can enjoy hay rides, local vendors, kids’ activities and a chance to meet the horses.

“We’re going to have two food trucks, we’re also going to have CDHR retail with some new items,” said Sarah Grote, vice president of the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue board of directors. “Also, come meet the horses. They’re absolutely fantastic. These gentle giants are a sight to be seen firsthand.”

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the website.