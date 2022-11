CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Cross was called to help Wednesday afternoon after a fire at a Cromwell house, according to authorities.

Authorities were alerted to the fire at about 5:45 p.m. at 7 Wexford Lane, according to officials.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming over the roof from the back of the home. The bulk of the fire was quickly put out, officials said, but it took longer to extinguish hot spots.

The fire remains under investigation, as of Wednesday night.