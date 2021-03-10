 

House fire investigation underway in Cromwell

Middlesex

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Cromwell early Wednesday morning.

We’re told four people were inside of a home on Botelle Manor and managed to get out. Two cats were also inside. So far, one of them has been found and is okay.

Neighbor Phillip Belniak told News 8, “Kinda scary when you see something like that first thing in the morning, and it was cooking pretty good — the backside. Your first thought is you’re hoping everybody is out.”

The fire started in the back porch area, but the cause has not been determined and remains under investigation.

