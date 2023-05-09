CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams was intoxicated at the time of a crash that killed both him and a wrong-way driver, according to Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-District 1).

A toxicology report has also been conducted on the other driver, Kimede Mustafaj. However, those results have not yet been publicly released. News 8 has reached out for more information.

Ritter said he was informed that the toxicology report would show that Williams was over the legal limit.

“It goes without saying everybody should follow the law, but in no way does it diminish the way we feel about Q, or his legacy,” a written statement from Ritter says in part.

Williams was hit and killed early January on Route 9 South in Cromwell. The crash happened a day after he was sworn in for his third term in the 100th District.