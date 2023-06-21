MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, hundreds of vintage cars lined both sides of Middletown’s Main Street for the 26th annual cruise night on Main Street. Thousands of people came out to watch pre-1998 classic cars drive down the road.

“I bought the car in 1972, it actually came from California. Since then I’ve basically redone the interior, the motor’s been rebuilt, everything’s original, actually the paint is original paint, but it’s been in my family that long and it’s just a pleasure to drive.”

There was live music, food vendors and more. The proceeds will benefit middletown youth programs.