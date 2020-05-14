 

‘I’m really sad about it’: Durham Fair canceled for 5th time in its history

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Durham Fair has been scrapped. It’s a summertime staple that’s been around since 1916. 

“It’s a huge event,” Marcelo Sousa said. “It brings the whole community together.”   

“Last year, we celebrated our 100th anniversary,” Daniel Miramant, President of the Durham Agricultural Fair Association added. “This would’ve been 101st year.”

Miramant said it was the best decision. 

“There was no way we could ensure the protection and safety and health of our 1,700 volunteers and over 200,000 people that attend our fairground.”

The fair has only been canceled four times in history: three times for World War II, and once for the hurricane of 1938.”

“This is monumental,” Sousa said. “Everything [is] closing, can’t go anywhere. I’m really sad about it.”

The owners of the ride companies backed out, some of the vendors backed out and main stage entertainment was in limbo. Locals said there’s so much they’ll miss this year. 

The food,” Sousa said. “Hitting all those carts and enjoying time with your friends. I will always look forward to it.”

Nonprofits that benefit from the fair will be hit hard.  

“The church is going to lose a lot of money, and the groups that support scholarships,” Trudy Lagacy said.

“The only thing that gives us a very heavy heart is we have a large concentration of nonprofits at the fair and for most of them this is their largest fundraising opportunity,” said Miramant. 

People News 8 spoke with said it’s disappointing.  

“I would love to the fair to open, but at this time, I think until we get a vaccine and we know we can all be safe it’s probably the smartest thing to do,” Lagacy said.

Fair organizers said it will be back in 2021.

