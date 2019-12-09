Investigators work to determine cause of Old Saybrook beach fire

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Two homes destroyed and two others damage and now investigators are meeting Monday to try to figure out what caused this devastating fire.

It all happened late afternoon on Friday. One of these huge homes along the shoreline at Chalker Beach in Old Saybrook caught fire.

That spread to the house next door and then the two houses on either side of them also suffered damage. The two houses in the middle though they were completely destroyed.

Firefighters had a challenge because the high winds fanned the flames and there was low water pressure from the hydrants nearby. So a fire boat also came in to try to attack the flames from the water.

“I saw the huge pipe or hose that they ran all the way from Route 1. The entire length of Chalker Beach Road all the way down to the scene. Yeah they had to pump in the water from all the way out there. Yeah there’s no pressure down here,” said Tom Campbell, Old Saybrook.

Fortunately no one was injured in this destructive fire.