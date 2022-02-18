MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey headed to Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort on Friday for the second edition of Joe’s Snow Patrol.

Tom Loring, the director of ski school at Powder Ridge, said despite recent rain, there is a lot of snow on the mountain.

“We make a lot of snow,” Loring said. “We’re making more tonight. The surfaces are in great condition. We groom it so we grind that ice up into nice soft sugar. It’s going to be a lot of to ski on this weekend.”

In addition to skiing and snowboarding, people can also enjoy tubing and snow biking during the winter months.

