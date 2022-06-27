OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of anticipation, Monday was the grand opening of the Katharine Hepburn Museum in Old Saybrook.

It is located on the first floor of “The Kate,” the cultural center that pays tribute to the Connecticut icon.

The museum features many photos from the Hartford native’s life and legendary career. It also has letters and outfits on display as well as artifacts from Hepburn’s summers spent on the shoreline.

Hepburn starred in more than 50 films and earned four Oscars for best actress, which is still a record to this day.