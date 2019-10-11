Killingworth brings the scares in Sleepy Hollow adventure

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Take the family on a Halloween-themed adventure this weekend in Killingworth!

Step into the legendary world of Sleepy Hollow with a lantern tour inspired by the classic book. It’s going on through Sunday at the Parmelee Farm homestead in Killingworth.

The search for Ichabod Crane is every night at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.