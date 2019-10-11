Breaking News
Active police presence spotted in Cutler Street, Morse Avenue in Groton
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Killingworth brings the scares in Sleepy Hollow adventure

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Take the family on a Halloween-themed adventure this weekend in Killingworth!

Step into the legendary world of Sleepy Hollow with a lantern tour inspired by the classic book. It’s going on through Sunday at the Parmelee Farm homestead in Killingworth.

The search for Ichabod Crane is every night at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Killingworth brings the scares in Sleepy Hollow adventure

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Killingworth brings the scares in Sleepy Hollow adventure"

Old Saybrook overturned vehicle

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Saybrook overturned vehicle"

Two injured after car crash on Baldwin Bridge in Old Saybrook

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Two injured after car crash on Baldwin Bridge in Old Saybrook"

Owner of Bishop's farm 'branches' out to offer only locally-grown cranberries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Owner of Bishop's farm 'branches' out to offer only locally-grown cranberries"

Portland Fair hands out free bug spray to protect fairgoers from mosquitos possibly carrying EEE

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Portland Fair hands out free bug spray to protect fairgoers from mosquitos possibly carrying EEE"

Portland 24-year-old arrested after reportedly hitting juvenile in the face with hammer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Portland 24-year-old arrested after reportedly hitting juvenile in the face with hammer"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss