KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company responded to a structure fire Saturday evening.

The fire at 10 Roast Meat Hill Road broke out around 7:43 p.m., according to officials. Crews from Clinton, North Madison, Chester and Madison Hose assisted with the fire.

Crews searched the home for occupants and extinguished the fire. One resident was transported to a local hospital. Their condition and the cause of the fire are unknown.