KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — More and more wildlife rehabilitation centers are pushing lawmakers to ban second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide poisons.

Part of this story may be disturbing, but here’s why it is an important topic.

Tucked away in Killingworth is A Place Called Hope, a rehabilitation and education center for birds of prey. Christine Cummings and her team of volunteers have been rehabilitating and releasing predatory birds since 2007.

Nested in these enclosures are owls, hawks, eagles, and falcons. All of these birds came in for various injuries.

Unfortunately, you will not find any birds recovering from second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning because the odds of survival are very slim.

“When a non-targeted animal ingests that poison, it goes out into the environment and dies from the same poisons that are meant to kill just the rat or the mouse,” Cummings said.

That specific rodenticide poison was created to be more toxic, and sadly, they are more deadly to non-targeted natural predators like hawks, owls, foxes, and coyotes, and sometimes even domestic animals like cats and dogs.

“I’m finding that I’m cradling more of these birds as they come in, dying from rodenticide poisoning,” Cummings said. “There’s not much we can do because anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning makes these animals bleed to death.”

A Place Called Hope is so passionate, they are among the groups urging legislators to pass a law banning these rodenticide poisons.

“We would like to see the second generations banned statewide. We’d like to see them banned across our nation. But statewide, if we can get rid of those and only have the first generation used on private properties, so no state or town or city lands, especially our wildlife habitats.”

You might be wondering about safer, yet equally effective alternatives. Cummings mentioned snap traps, zap traps, CO2 traps, rodent deterrents, and exclusion. You can find more information on these alternative methods here.

If you want to push for a poison ban, you can go to A Place Called Hope’s Facebook page and find a sample letter to send to your local legislator.