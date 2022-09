KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Killingworth that closed a road Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at 10 North Chestnut Hill Rd. around 9:30 a.m.

Chestnut Hill Road is closed.

This is an active scene.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app