MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A brand new recreation venue has opened in Middletown: King Pong welcomed guests for the first time Saturday.

The 1,300 square-foot space offers ping pong and billiards for people who want to play. You can rent table time by the hour. King Pong was set to open last summer, but that opening was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Managers tell us soon, members will be able to access the facility 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.