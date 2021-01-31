La Vita in East Haddam to receive grant from Barstool Fund amid pandemic crisis

by: WTNH Staff

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Barstool Sports is providing another Connecticut restaurant with a grant amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, it’s La Vita in East Haddam.

La Vita has been serving Italian cuisine, including New Haven-style pizza, across from the Goodspeed Opera House for around 20 years.

In a video call with the restaurant owners posted by Barstool on Saturday, the family was overwhelmed by the gift.

La Vita joins a growing list of CT businesses receiving a grant from the Barstool Fund to stay afloat amid the pandemic crisis.

