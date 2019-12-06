Breaking News
Large fire breaks out in Old Saybrook home

 

Large fire spreads to multiple homes on Old Saybrook beach

Middlesex

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Several fire crews are on scene of a fire that spread to multiple homes on a beach in Old Saybrook Friday evening.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department says that multiple fire departments have crews responding to the large, wind driven fire that broke out at a home on Beach Road west.

Old Saybrook Fire continuing to operate with multiple Mutual Aid Fire Departments at a multi house fire on Beach Rd West the area of two separate three home wind fires years ago. No injuries are reported.

Posted by Old Saybrook Fire Department on Friday, December 6, 2019

There were no injuries reported.

(WTNH Report It/ Patty Tryon)
(WTNH Report It/ Patty Tryon)

Heavy flames and a lot of smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Credit: Donna Wolfe Bagnati
(WTNH Report It/ Patty Tryon)

There is no word on the official cause of fire but officials say that it is wind driven.

(WTNH Report It/ Shireen Aforismo)

News 8 has a crew on the way to scene. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

