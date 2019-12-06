Large fire spreads to multiple homes on Old Saybrook beach

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Several fire crews are on scene of a fire that spread to multiple homes on a beach in Old Saybrook Friday evening.
The Old Saybrook Fire Department says that multiple fire departments have crews responding to the large, wind driven fire that broke out at a home on Beach Road west.
There were no injuries reported.
Heavy flames and a lot of smoke could be seen coming from the home.
There is no word on the official cause of fire but officials say that it is wind driven.
