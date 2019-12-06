Large fire spreads to multiple homes on Old Saybrook beach

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Several fire crews are on scene of a fire that spread to multiple homes on a beach in Old Saybrook Friday evening.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department says that multiple fire departments have crews responding to the large, wind driven fire that broke out at a home on Beach Road west.

There were no injuries reported.

Heavy flames and a lot of smoke could be seen coming from the home.

There is no word on the official cause of fire but officials say that it is wind driven.

News 8 has a crew on the way to scene. Check back for more updates.