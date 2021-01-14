Life Star requested after fire breaks out in Portland home

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– Life Star responded to a Portland home after a person was injured in a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire dispatch says that a fire broke out at the home at 3 Earle Street at around 1:30 p.m. News 8 confirmed on scene that the fire happened in the garage and that a car was damaged by the flames.

The blaze has now been put out but firefighters remain on scene.

According to dispatch, the Life Star helicopter was called to the scene for one person who was injured. However, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Middletown and Glastonbury fire departments also responded to the scene to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.