Life Star requested after fire breaks out in Portland home

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LifeStar 2_70885

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– Life Star responded to a Portland home after a person was injured in a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire dispatch says that a fire broke out at the home at 3 Earle Street at around 1:30 p.m. News 8 confirmed on scene that the fire happened in the garage and that a car was damaged by the flames.

The blaze has now been put out but firefighters remain on scene.

According to dispatch, the Life Star helicopter was called to the scene for one person who was injured. However, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Middletown and Glastonbury fire departments also responded to the scene to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Health officials: Avoid large groups, register group 1B candidates for COVID-19 vaccine as cases rise

News /

Portland public school students begin in-person learning Jan. 19.

News /

Community Health Center distributes COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers

News /

Middletown mayor gets COVID vaccine in Phase 1a

News /

State PD rescue suspect from water after 'active disturbance' in Durham, two police chases

News /

First responders in Old Saybrook receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss