Life Star responds to serious crash involving bicycle, tractor trailer in Middletown

Middlesex

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Life Star is responding to a serious crash in Middletown Friday morning.

Police confirmed to News 8 that a bicycle and a tractor trailer truck were involved in a crash on Randolph Road.

It’s unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injures, but the Life Star helicopter is en route to transport the victim(s) to the hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

