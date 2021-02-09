Local clergy, ministers hold pop up COVID vaccine clinic at Middletown church to reach out to minority community

Middlesex

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– In Middletown, we are at the Cross Street AME Zion Church which decided to hold a pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Ministers there and throughout the area wanted to do this because they wanted to reach out to the minority community. 

Some of whom in that minority community may feel hesitant going to another healthcare facility or may be just concerned about taking this vaccine. Here they feel more comfortable and they also may feel more comfortable when they see their ministers getting the vaccine as well.

“Some of them probably would not feel comfort going to another healthcare center. But just really felt and they said that, they felt like it’s at my church. I’m going to my church and get it done,” said Rev. Robyn Anderson, Ministerial Alliance of Middletown.

This clinic was such a success they are now going to hold one every Tuesday and next week all sixty slots are already filled up.

